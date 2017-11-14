Maiden Broadband Policy Forum Scheduled For November 30th

The Broadband Communications Chamber (BCC) will hold a stakeholders' forum to initiate public dialogue on how to overhaul Ghana's five-year old Broadband policy and to give proper direction to the Digital Agenda.

The day's forum, scheduled for November 30 under the auspices of the Ministry of Communications, will also explore ways to inject dynamism into the policy and discuss critical issues relating to the industry.

Speaking at a press conference in Accra, Mr Elorm Gustav Tamakloe, Chief Executive Officer of the Chamber, an advocacy and lobbying group for the development and expansion of the broadband industry, said the Chamber was of the view that the current policy and implementation strategy were no longer relevant to meet the national broadband need.

Besides, the 2012 policy has not been able to deliver fast and affordable broadband for the country.

Mr Tamakloe said True Broadband was absolutely significant for Ghana's economic future and the long-term productivity growth and the country's global economic competitiveness.

'For businesses, broadband would reduce travel costs; allow better access to services, information, partners and customers. The sick would benefit through remote diagnosis and care, reducing the need for hospitalization, reducing pressure on our hospitals and healthcare services,' he said.

It also has benefits for the environment such as better planning and control of natural resources, especially energy and water supplies and in terms of industry, more efficient production and distribution.

He said the forum on the broad theme: 'Broadband: The Catalyst for Sustainable Socio-Economic Development,' would discuss issues such as challenges and barriers to creating a fully digitally enabled Ghana, new technology enablers, Internet of Things (IoT), among others.

Also, there will be discussions on certain new technologies and enablers of remote connectivity to address the needs of rural and remote communities, including last mile solutions and overcoming latency and speed issues.

There would be presentations on the sub-theme 'True Broadband and the possibilities it brings,' from key speakers and organisations, including Dr Thomas Mensah, a renowned Ghanaian innovator of fibre optic technologies, Nokia, Huawei and CSquared.

Mr Tamakloe said the Chamber would present its recommendations on guidelines and modalities for the complete review and update of the existing policy taking into considerations new entrants and technologies in the broadband industry.

'The paradigm shifts we face today are profound, but our instinct is that the future is bright, the possibilities are exponential, Ghana has a lot to gain from universal broadband access only if we choose to let it be,' he added.

GNA