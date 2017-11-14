Odorgonno Celebrates 77 Years Since Inception

The Odorgonno Senior High School has held its annual speech and prize-giving day with a call on old students to unite and support their alma mater to enhance teaching and learning.

The event on the theme: 'Modeling Academic Excellence and Development of Talents for Life', was also a highlight of activities marking its 77th anniversary.

Mr Mohammed Adjei Sowah, the Accra Metropolitan Chief Executive and the Chairman of the occasion, who made the call, said: 'In all the successful schools, it is the contributions of the old student associations who made them what they are.

'If you complete and close the chapter here (Odorgonnor SHS) you will come back and you will never be proud of anything that you have left. This is the only school we have, we better associate ourselves with the school and make our contributions, so that tomorrow our children will also be proud to come to this school.'

Mr Adjei Sowah, an old student of the 1992/93 year group, instituted 'A Mayor Overall Best Student Award' to be awarded to deserving students.

He said: 'I have consulted with my colleagues and with their consent I wish to state that the 1992/1993 your group are going to join hands with the school management team for the organization of the 78th speech and prize-giving day.

Mr Adjei Sowah called on all organisations and individuals who made pledges to support the school to honour them and help create a conducive environment for teaching and learning.

'My brothers and sisters (students) who have gathered here, it is good to be young, but at this age in your academic pursuit you are at the cross-road. This is the place for you to decide on the path of progress or of the other path. I pray and hope that you will choose the path of progress.'

The Mayor of Accra commended the management team of the school, especially the Headmistress, Dr Mrs Shine Ofori for their immense contribution to improve teaching and learning in the institution.

Dr Emmanuel Lamptey, the Ga Central Municipal Chief Executive and the guest-speaker, said the theme for the occasion- 'Modelling Academic Excellence and Development of Talents for Life' is relevant as it was the development tool needed for economic success.

He said: 'Modeling academic and talents development can help create well-rounded students for societal progress and in the corporate world, there is the effort to consciously hunt for talented and academically excellent individuals to fill key management positions.'

Dr Lamptey said for this reason, authorities in the higher education sector and stakeholders have a specific mandate and a shared responsibility to give practical value to theoretical work and initiating picturesque thinking in students.

He said academic excellence was now beyond good grades, but rather the maximum development of the student's intellectual capabilities and skills and service to humanity.

He called on school authorities to assist students to identify their natural talents or skills, select specific courses relevant to their talents, incorporate motivational speaking, and entrepreneurial development in their extra-curriculum activities so as to achieve academic excellence and talents.

Dr Lamptey urged students to develop self-confidence and leadership abilities; develop the attitude of social responsibility, learn to select your friends and manage your time well.

'You must get involved in club activities which directly relate to your interest areas of study and must endeavour to assume leadership roles in order to develop your qualities while seeking opportunities to work with your teachers or mentors on special academic or skill development projects,' he said.

The MCE urged school authorities to collaborate with the Parent-Teacher Associations to work out extra-curricular activities or programmes that would help develop the skills of students.

He said the Ga Central Municipal Assembly would reconstruct part of the school's collapsed fence wall; provide streetlights and security and continue with the construction of an ICT library.

Dr Lamptey assured the school authorities that the Gas Filling Station located on the compound of the school has stopped operating and very soon their equipment would be relocated.

Dr Mrs Shine Ofori, the Headmistress of the Odorgonno SHS, said the school currently has a student population of 2,671 which comprised of 1,258 girls and 1,413 boys.

She appealed for more classrooms because some of the students are housed in the open, uncompleted and abandoned structures, adding that the science laboratory is in a deplorable state and needed an additional one.

'Our school assembly hall has become too small to accommodate school gatherings. About one-third of students stay outside during meetings. We are appealing for support to have an assembly hall that can house the whole school,' she said.

Awards of citation and certificates were given to some tutors and students for their contributions and high academic performance at the school.

