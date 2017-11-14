Parliament Officially Served Notice Of The Late Asantehemaa's Final Funeral Rites

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene, traditional ruler of the Asante Kingdom, had informed the Parliament of Ghana, of the final funeral rites of his late mother, Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem II, who was also the Queen mother of the Asante kingdom, scheduled for Kumasi from December 1, to December 15, 2017.

The Asante King also invited the House to sympathise with him, during the rites, when he sits in state on Thursday, December 7, 2017, to receive sympathizers and donations from 1100 hours to 1800 hours at Dwabrem in the Manhyia Palace.

Government Officials are on this day expected to sympathize with the King.

A delegation from the Asanteman Council, sent by the Otumfuo, and led by Nana Nsuase Poku Agyemang III, Otumfuo's Chief Linguist, on Monday informed the Speaker and Leadership of the House of the impending rites, during a courtesy call on Parliament in Accra.

The late Queen mother of the Asante Kingdom, who died on November 14, 2016, aged 111 years, was buried on January 16, 2017.

She reigned for 39 years as the 13th queen of the Asante Kingdom.

According to Nana Agyemang III, the delegation had informed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, former Presidents Jerry John Rawlings and John Agyekum Kufuor about the final funeral rites, adding that, former President John Mahama would soon be informed about the event.

The delegation presented bottles of Schnapps and a copy of the programme of the final funeral rites to Mr Joseph Osei Owusu, the First Deputy Speaker, who deputised for the Speaker.

Mr Osei- Owusu, and the Leadership of both Sides of the House assured the delegation that the House would be present and mourn with the Otumfuo and Asanteman.

Below is a detailed programme of the final funeral rites:

Friday December 1: Performance by traditional Priests and Priestess from 0600 hours to 1`800 hours at the Boagyawe in the Manhyia Palace.

Saturday December 2: Wake keeping starts. From Friday night till Day break on Saturday at the Asantehemaa's Palace.

Sunday December 3: Kuntunkuni day, Otumfuo will sit in state from 1100 hours to 1800 hours at Dwabrem at the Manhyia Palace.

Wake keeping continues from 1800 hours till day break of Monday at Manhyia and all other Palaces across the Asante Kingdom.

Fasting begins.

Monday December 4: Traditional wailing from dawn to 0600 hours by the Queen mother and other women in the palace. They are expected to parade from Manhyia to Adum and back. There will be firing of musketry.

This event is purely private.

From 0700 hours to 1200 mid-day, Nananom of the Kumasi Traditional Area will parade from their various areas to Manhyia in their smocks.

At 1300 hours, Otumfuo will parade from Pampaso, through Kejetia, Dr. Mensah, Krofrom to Manhyia Bonmu in his Batakari Kese.

He will sit in state to receive sympathizers and donations from 1500 hours to 1800 hours at Dwabrem, in the Manhyia Palace.

Tuesday December 5: Firing of Musketry by Paramount Chiefs of the Asante Kingdom from 0800 hours to 1300 hours at the Manhyia Bonmu.

Otumfuo will sit in state to receive sympathizers and donations from 0900 hours to 1800 hours at Dwabrem at the Manhyia Palace.

Wednesday December 6: Performance of customary rites. Otumfuo will sit in state to receive sympathizers and donations from 1100 hours to 1800 hours at Dwabrem in the Manhyia Palace.

His wife is expected to console him with the traditional Gold Necklace, Awisiado.

Thursday December 7: Performance of customary rites continues.

Otumfuo will sit in state to receive sympathizers and donations from 1100 hours to 1800 hours at Dwabrem in the Manhyia Palace.

Wives of the Princes of the Golden Stool will present customary burial articles, Adosoa and Futuo from 1000 hours to 1300 hours at Dwabrem in the Manhyia Palace.

Friday December 8: The fast which began on Sunday will end on this day.

Otumfuo will distribute sheep, foodstuffs and firewood to mourners, who have been fasting in the morning.

Consecration rites of the stool in memory of Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem II will be held in the evening at Werempe.

Saturday, December 9: Exhibition of the various customary burial articles presented by the wives of Princes of the Golden Stool from 0800 hours to 1200 mid-day at the Asantehemaa's Palace.

There will be purification rites for the cleansing of the royals of the Golden Stool. This will be characterized by the shaving of hair and paring of nails into the Abusua kuruwa from 0600 hours to 1200 mid-day, in front of the Asantehemaa's Palace.

Otumfuo will sit in state from 1400 hours to 1800 hours to welcome the consecrated stool of Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem II from Werempe at Bogyawe.

In the night, Asantehene and Asantehemaa will send the Abusua Kuruwa to Breman.

Sunday December 10: Interdenominational Thanksgiving service and memorial Thanksgiving service at 1300 hours at Dwabrem in the Manhyia Palace.

Dress for this event is Adinkra Fufuo or black and white cloth.

Monday December 11: Otumfuo will sit in state to bid farewell to Nananom and express his appreciation and gratitude to sympathizers from 1000 hours to 1500 hours at Dwabrem in the Manhyia Palace.

Friday December 15: 2nd Thanksgiving service and memorial service for the Late Queen mother at the Kumasi Central mosque.

On Monday and Tuesday, residents in Kumasi are to stay indoors and not come around the Central Business District.

On Saturday evening, no one must be seen outside from 12 mid-night to 0500 hours.

GNA

By Benjamin Mensah, GNA