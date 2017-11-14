Man Of God Cautions Akufo-Addo To Beware Of Ungodly Agreements

Accra, Nov. 13, GNA - President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has been advised to resist the pressure from foreign powers into signing any agreement that go against the tenets of God.

The Circuit Pastor of the Christ Apostolic Church International (CACI), at Kwamang, in the Eastern Region, Mr Benjamin Ahetu, gave the prophecy, on Sunday, indicating that some three countries would try to influence the President to sign certain agreements, which were in breach of biblical values.

The prophecy came right after the Anniversary Choir had led the congregation into a praise and worship session, as part the CACI's service to climax its centenary anniversary, at the Black star Square, in Accra.

Ghana would be doomed, Prophet Ahetu said, should the President yield to the agenda of these external pressures.

However, he declared, God intended to make the nation very prosperous should its leaders and citizens lead godly lives.

The prophecy was, however, given before the President arrived at the Service, to a tumultuous welcome.

President Akufo-Addo, in his address, reaffirmed his faith in God, saying he would not abandon Christ in any of his endeavours as President.

He attributed his victory at the Polls last December to the power of God and the prayers of some faithful men and women of God.

President Akufo-Addo urged Ghanaians to embrace the fight against corruption and other social vices to save the country from their related loss of revenue, which could be mobilised to ensure the well being of all the citizenry.

Thousands of members of the Church from Ghana and beyond, filled the Black Star Square, to pray, praise, sing and dance to glorify the Lord for seeing the Church through the decades.

The year-long anniversary was held on the theme:'100 years of Impacting the World through Pentecostalism.'

GNA