Minister Admits Ghana's 2nd Cycle Education Lacks Quality

The Deputy Minister for Education in charge of Secondary, Hon. Dr. Osei Yaw Adutwum, has revealed that Ghana's second cycle education lacks quality.

He revealed that about 70% of senior high school levers fail their exams every year, making it impossible for them to gain tertiary admission.

Speaking in an interview with otec news’ Evans Agyei Sika, the Bosomtwe Member of Parliament (MP) stated that even though the current government and education ministry is doing their maximum best to prove the quality of SHS system back to track, the mess created by previous government is very huge.

“The previous Mahama led NDC administration secured a $156 million from the World Bank for the Second Education Improvement Program (SEIP) but could not place the system at its expected level,” he said.

According to him, government is spending huge sums of money on education; hence must not be left to go waste.

'Education has always being our priority and we are ready to improve it so why should we take it for granted?” he questioned.

Dr. Yaw Adutwum has also criticised arguments raised by the Minority that the new free senior high school policy will affect the quality of second cycle education, saying, “ if they have any input that will help the policy, they should bring on board rather than hiding behind the curtains and throwing stones to the park.”

“If the policy becomes successful, it’s for all Ghanaians not for the NPP alone; it’s the NDC people who have destroyed the quality of the SHS education, I wish they would not even talk about it,” he added.

He, however, called on Ghanaians to take issues of education serious and also rally behind the NPP government to deliver its promises of ensuring good and quality education for all.