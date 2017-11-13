Nana Addo Admits Ambitious Promises...'I Don’t Know If I Can Fulfill All Promises'

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has admitted his campaign promises are ambitious and doubts he will be able to fulfil all before the end of his four-year term.

President Akufo-Addo outlined a litany of promises on the campaign trail including Free SHS programme, One District, One Factory, One Village, One Dam, Office of the Special Prosecutor among others.

President Akufo-Addo believes Ghana needs such policies for rapid transformation and to better the lives of citizens. However, his fear is that the four years may be too short to completely realise that dream.

“I have ambitious promises, but I don’t know if I’ll be able to fulfil all of them,” Akufo-Addo stressed at the 2017 Blomberg Africa Business Media Innovators Summit in Accra on Monday, November 13, 2017.

President Akufo-Addo pointed out his government is putting in a lot of efforts to build a robust economy by creating jobs through the agriculture sector under the Planting for Food and Jobs pogramme among others.

Already, his government has rolled out his main campaign mantra Free Senior High School programme, which was executed in September. The New Patriotic Party government has also started the digital property address system, restoration of the nurses allowance, the paperless system at the ports, the One District, One Factory policy and the E-registration at the Registrar General’s department.

The 11-month-old government has also scrapped some “nuisance taxes” but is yet to implement the One District, One Dam programme, the creation of the Office of the Special Prosecutor, reduction in electricity tariff, creation of five regions among others.

