Police Wives Want Timely Promotion For Their Husbands

The Brong Ahafo Regional Branch of the Police Wives Association (POLWA) on Saturday appealed to the Police Administration to promote their husbands at the right time to motivate and inspire them to work with greater commitment.

According to the POLWA the delays in the promotion sometimes depressed their husbands and consequently did not help the cause of dedicated service delivery in the interest of the nation.

Madam Veronica Twumasi, the Regional President, made the appeal at a durbar to mark the 30th Anniversary Celebration of the Association in Sunyani.

The programme, on the theme: 'Empowering Wives to Support their Husbands to Succeed at Work,' was part of a national celebration observed in all the 10 regional capitals in the country.

She said promotions to deserved personnel in the Service in due time would inure to the benefit of the nation because besides the resultant increased remuneration, they would derive the necessary psychological satisfaction as a motivational factor to work even better.

Madam Twumasi also pleaded with the Government to endeavour to provide enough and improved accommodation facilities for personnel of the Police Service to enhance their family and social lives to serve the nation well.

She expressed regret at the deplorable state of some of the Police barracks and appealed to the Government to adequately resource the Service to undertake massive renovation of those barracks in addition to increasing the stock with new and befitting building facilities.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Mr. Kwame Takyi Poku, the Regional Police Commander, expressed worry that sometimes POLWA meetings were attended by few members only.

He, therefore, charged all policemen to encourage their wives to actively participate in the affairs of the Association adding that the regional and national executive must put robust measures in place to bring all members on board.

DCOP Poku entreated divisional, district and unit commanders to take interest in ensuring that the Association was vibrant and strong within their jurisdictions.