University Of Ghana Authorities Bow To Concerns Of Vandals

The University of Ghana has cleared some four students that were initially denied the opportunity to partake in the university’s November 2017 congregation.

The clearance came on Monday, November 13, two days after the students, who are the former executives of Commonwealth Hall, threatened legal action against the university if their names are not added to the graduation list.

They were initially denied from graduating on the count of masterminding an illegal march that led to the destruction of school property although they denied any hand in the said march.

But two days after they threatened legal action against the university, the authorities have asked them to submit their details to the appropriate office for their names to be added to the list.

“This morning our former president Abdul Wahab received a call from the registry asking him to send our details that is our names and ID numbers so our names can be added to the graduation list”, Rufus Ashitey Armah, the Vice-President told M yjoyonline.com .

All attempts to get the school authorities to speak to the issue have proven futile.

Background

In February 2016, some students of Commonwealth Hall of the University of Ghana went on a conventional march to welcome themselves back to school although permission was not granted them to carry out the march as has been granted previous years.

The march led to some clashes with students of Hilla Liman Hall and school property was destroyed.

Authorities of Commonwealth hall fished out the perpetrators and punished them accordingly.

In March 2017 however, the university’s Disciplinary Committee summoned the Junior Common Room (JCR) executives of Commonwealth Hall, accusing them of masterminding the said march.

All efforts from the executives to resolve the issue before they completed yielded no results and they were met with a shocker when they were made to know they will not be allowed to partake in the November 2017 graduation because the disciplinary action against them was unresolved.

They then followed up to threaten court action against the university should their names not be added to the list by November 10.

The new development has been applauded by all who supported the 'quartet' in their fight for justice.