NAGRAT Pushes Gov't To Enforce International Teaching Standards

The National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) is proposing that government enforces the acceptable international teaching standard.

Angel Karbonu, NAGRAT President says the position the Association finds itself, they have to call on their employer and owner of the schools to do what is right.

“The time has come for us to bring the classrooms to the internationally accepted standards and not be playing with what the class sizes should be,” he added.

According to him, what the class size ought to be should not be at the whims and caprice of any one person since there is an internationally accepted standard based on best practice globally.

His comments follow challenges by faced some schools following the implementation of government’s flagship Free Senior High School (SHS) programme in September.

Some school heads have complained about lack of space in the classroom as well as in the dormitories.

The situation has forced some schools to convert other facilities into classrooms and dormitories.

In Jiriba SHS, for instance, the school is busting at the seam with inadequate classroom, dormitories and other facilities. The situation has aggravated with the increase in the number of admitted students.

With two campuses, some students have to walk over an hour to and fro and end up sleeping in class.

According to the headmistress of the school, Mary Asunta, the lack of infrastructure at the new campus is stressing both the students and teachers.

“We are hoping that government will come to our aid and put all needed infrastructure at the East Campus and move students there,” she said.

Adding his voice to such demands, Mr Karbonu said NAGRAT members cannot walk some students out of the classroom because they have the right to be taught.

“But the managers of the schools have the responsibility of ensuring that the conducive environment for the teacher and student exists.”

This, he believes ensures effective teaching and learning.