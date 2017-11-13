All Road Leads To Black Friday On Jumia.Com

Have you ever felt special, three weeks before Christmas? Probably you have; but if you haven’t? then watch out for this year’s biggest event- JUMIA ’s Black Friday; Because, you are about to be pampered to an exciting discounted shopping of your life that will leave memories lingering.

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday is an unofficial holiday that started in the United States evolving from 1952. It is a day where most major retailers open offers for promotional sales. Mostly a day before thanksgiving, Black Friday is regarded as the beginning of Christmas shopping in the U.S. where almost all stores give out attractive discounts for flagship products. It gives more people the more opportunity to get all the stuffs they want for the season.

Why the Name ‘Black’ Friday?

‘Black’ because many retailers were recorded to have made their highest profits on Black Friday. Also, it is relating to businesses recording their losses in red ink and gains in black. It was reported that people queued at most retail shops early before shops were opened just to be the first to grab the amazing stuffs. The presence of overcrowding in these shops led to many injured with some others losing their lives hence the term ‘Black’

When is 2017 Black Friday?

Get ready, because, Black Friday 2017 is just 11 days away. It is happening from November 24 to December 15. In Africa and in Ghana to be precise, while this year’s Black Friday promises to not only super surprise customers, it is bent on drawing some interest from shoppers looking to save around 10-80% on a relatively wide selection of items. This year, Jumia Ghana isn’t leaving its customers out as it promises to give its customers an amazing treat of their life.

Are there black Friday sales online?

Yes, there is. Deals websites like Jumia.com.gh has begun the highlight of "Black Friday sales" as it hosts this year’s biggest campaign – JUMIA’s “ Black Friday Festivals”. Who doesn’t like good offers? Of course everyone does, hence each shopper will be getting the best price in their category of expenditure especially because it’s ‘Black Friday’.

This season promises to wow all customers to an exciting shopping experience as well as treating its customers to an amazing quality products at discounted prices. This wonderful deal includes everything one could find raging from fashion to electronics from brands like Motorola, Infinix, Nasco, Nexus, Fero, Samsung, Hp, Hotwav, Binatone, Chigo, Maybelline, Hanes, Darling and Ghandour.

Preceding the entry of Xmas festivities, Black Friday is here to help customers reduce their stress and hassle of a traditional offline market rush. Jumia is doing the magic in helping you save big. It is November already and you can start by finding out what toys your children will be begging for or which gift package has a red bow on it needed to surprise that special someone. Jumia Ghana says buy quality products you love at discounted prices because it’s Black Friday.

Elizabeth Owusu-Kissi (PR, Jumia Ghana)