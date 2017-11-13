A Tribute To  Oheneba Osei Pipim

It is an honor to write this tribute to our Royal, Father, Uncle, Brother and Friend, Oheneba Osei Pipim of Manhyia.

We first met Oheneba in Cincinnati, Ohio when he was invited by the Host Association, the Asanteman Association of Greater Cincinnati to celebrate the 2013 Asante Day with us. During our Town Hall meeting, Oheneba was offered the opportunity to address the Asanteman Council. His special leadership abilities and charismatic personality were readily apparent as he began to speak! It was clear that he would most likely have an outstanding relationship with the Council. In his speech, he touched on several spheres of life but focused on encouraging us to make collaborative effort as Ashanti Diasporas to continue to portray the Ashanti Culture in North America. He concluded his speech by encouraging us always not to forget to help our brothers and sisters back home. He commended ACONA for all what they have done for Ghana and specifically for Ashanti Region.

This first encounter marked the beginning of our longstanding friendship with him. Oheneba was committed to improving socio economic development in the Ashanti Region and therefore supported ACONA in many ways, in its commitment to actively raising the quality of life for the people living in the Ashanti region in Ghana. To underscore this, Oheneba in collaboration with Nana Antwi Gyeabour, Kenyasi Adontenhene led a fundraising event during the 2017 Asante Day celebration in Columbus, Ohio to raise thousands of dollars in support of ACONA’s long-term Nursing School Project. That was a clear manifestation of his natural gift of innovative thinking, visionary spirit, and the tenacious patience required to successfully carry out his vision.

Oheneba was always deeply concerned with the divisions within some of the associations that was not good for ACONA and Asanteman as a whole. He had stressed on the need for all Ashantis to stay united for the common good of the Council and Asanteman in general. The ACONA leadership, considering his concerns has concluded that “the only legacy that will preserve Oheneba’s memory with us is to keep a united front and work in our respective associations to bring unity among ourselves”. This view is also shared with an overwhelming majority of ACONA members - a revelation of how deep Oheneba’s contribution to the Council is felt.

In whatever role we knew him, from whatever vantage point, he stood apart as someone special. Oheneba will be sorely missed as a Royal, Father, Uncle, Brother and Friend by many, but never will he be forgotten by those who were fortunate enough to have known him !

OHENEBA, DAMIRIFA DUE ! DAMIRIFA DUE ! DAMIRIFA DUE !

Sincerely yours,

Kwaku Agyeman Duah

Executive Secretary (ACONA)