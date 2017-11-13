Nigeria's Wizkid crowned best African artist at AFRIMA

Nigerian sensation Wizkid retained his best artist title at this year's African Music Awards, as he carried off a clutch of prizes at a glitzy ceremony in Lagos.

The 27-year-old Afrobeats star -- real name Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun -- beat his compatriot Davido and Fally Ipupa from the Democratic Republic of Congo to the top award.

He also won the best song category for "Come Closer" and the prize for best West African artist.

AFRIMA 2017, now in its fourth year, is considered the equivalent of the US Grammys and was held on Sunday evening at a luxury hotel in Nigeria's economic and entertainment hub.

The African Union-backed awards are designed to celebrate the continent's booming music industry and were this year broadcast live to 84 countries on 109 different channels.