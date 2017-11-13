Namoale Dares President Akufo Addo To Prosecute Corrupt NDC Officials

Former Member of Parliament, Nii Amasah Namoale has challenged the NPP-led government to prosecute any corrupt NDC official as they promised Ghanaians during the campaign.

The former MP told Mikki Osei Berko on TV3’s After Hours that, the NPP’s corruption claims against NDC officials prior to the election last year was mainly propaganda which is why they are struggling to prosecute officials of the previous administration, challenging the president to go to court if he has any evidence of wrong doing.

Namoale also insisted that the new Ghana Digital Address System is simply a ‘419 scam’ by the government to dupe Ghanaians.

“We have been scammed. I am telling you. They are in government…The bus branding was 3.5 million Cedis. This one is 15 million Cedis and they are telling you every year they will pay.”

Watch the full interview below:

