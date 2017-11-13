Yara Ghana Celebrates A Decade Of Support For Farming

Danquah Addo-Yobo

Yara Ghana, a leading name in fertilizer production and supply has commenced activities marking the anniversary of its operations in Ghana.

According to the Managing Director of Yara Ghana, Danquah Addo-Yobo, the celebration is focusing on how Ghanaians farmers will deepen their technical know-how in the application of fertilizers to improve yields and boost food production.

He said Yara Ghana, which is part of Yara International ASA, was brought into Ghana “to strengthen the quality and depth of input supply and related services, along agricultural value chains to increase the productivity of Ghanaian farmers.”

“Yara Ghana has been importing and supplying high quality products for various crop areas such as cereals, vegetables, cocoa, etc. In addition to a nationwide distribution network, Yara Ghana has been offering technical support for farmers on its Yara Crop Nutrition solutions,” Mr. Addo-Yobo told DAILY GUIDE.

“Yara has been at the forefront in revolutionizing the fertilizer industry in Ghana by introducing its Crop Nutrition Concept which focuses on crop knowledge, portfolio combinations and application competence,” the MD said, adding “These three pillars are key in helping Ghanaian farmers optimize profitability in a sustainable manner instead of the blanket application of fertilizers which had hitherto been the practice.”

He said “Yara Ghana introduced into the Ghanaian agricultural space, crop specific nutrient solutions that ensured that farmers are able to optimize the use of Yara fertilizer to gain healthier and higher yields in an environmentally sustainable way.”

“We are proud of our achievements and contributions to the agricultural sector in Ghana especially so when we hear the testimonies of farmers including several national award winners who have succeeded in their farming by using our crop nutrition solutions.”

The MD said “Yara Ghana will continue to build on our successes with the farmer as we celebrate our tenth milestone,” adding “Yara Ghana will also continue to support the government in implementing its flagship programme of Planting for Food and Jobs.”

Mr. Addo-Yobo said the company has been supporting women in agriculture and has collaborated with agriculture units of some universities – notably the University of Development Studies in the North, and the University of Ghana, Legon, and also created the platform and supported farmer associations.

“Yara Ghana has been making the results of its yearly research work done together with key agricultural research institutes like Crop Research Institute (CRI), Cocoa Research Institute of Ghana (CRIG) and Savanna Agricultural Research Institute (SARI) available to other stakeholders in the agricultural value chain through its yearly publication of results of its Trials and Demonstrations,” he said, adding “the results from these research activities have also enabled Yara Ghana to recommend and make available the best quality fertilizer solutions targeted at specific crops as well as provide training for farmers, retailers and distributors on best practices towards enhancing the profitability of the farmer and the value chain.”

He said they have lined up activities like staff durbar, awards ceremony, staff team building activities, media engagements, stakeholder dialogue among others as part of the activities for the 10th anniversary celebration.