Muslim Pilgrims Claim Their Luggages

Pilgrims whose luggage were left behind in Saudi Arabia after this year's Hajj last Saturday began claiming them at the Hajj Village in Accra.

The luggage which were in excess of the allowable limit were packed into five containers and left the Hajj Board with no option than to transport them by sea to Tema.

They arrived a few days ago and eventually conveyed to the Hajj Village late Friday. The distribution began after a thanksgiving service organised by the Ghana Hajj Board.

The Thanksgiving Service was graced by various Islamic clergymen across the country and Muslims chiefs.

The host of the programme Sheikh IC Quaye who is also the Chairman of the Ghana Hajj Board in his speech, presented a scorecard of his stewardship which he rated very high. He doffed his hat for President Akufo-Addo and the Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia for their support to the Hajj management but for which the airlift could not have been possible.

'Mr. President your support led to a 2017 Hajj that could be described as the most caring and successful in the history of Hajj operations in Ghana,' he said.

For the first time ever, the government of President Akufo-Addo, he observed, 'cleared a debt of GH¢31 million incurred by the previous board to pave way for Ghana's participation in the Hajj.'

He recalled the backlog of persons who even though paid for the airlift to Saudi Arabia could not make it adding that even though the previous board chairman Alhaji Tanko Rauf admitted the monies were paid these are yet to be refunded. 'We are still waiting' he said.

The current Hajj Board, he went on, has set a record by raising for the first time the allowable baggage weight to 50 kg free of any charges. 'Comparatively in 2016, the allowable weight per pilgrim was 46kg and SAR30 per extra kilogram' he said.

Another feat the board chalked he said, was 'the levy of SAR500 chargeable per pilgrim who had performed Hajj multiple times which was borne by the Board.'

In the area of processing of passports the board he said 'is not comparable to any previous Hajj organization in the country. It completely eliminated the perennial uncertainties and long sleepless nights and confusion that characterize this aspect of Hajj operations.'

The Hajj Board displayed three awards he attracted from some Saudi organizations.

The National Chief Imam Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu who was the guest of honour at the Thanksgiving activity commended the Hajj Board for the event and expressed gratitude to the government for effectively playing its facilitating role in the management of the Hajj.

While regarding the Hajj as the largest assemblage of humanity in the world, he added that, 'it is a reflection of a fundamental reality of life: appreciation of diversity in the collective interest of humanity. This is in line with Quran 49: 13.

“O Mankind, we have created you from a male and a female, and have put you into nations and tribes, so that you may know one another. The noblest person among you is the most pious.”

On the basis of this verse, he said 'it is ideal that Hajj operations are ruled by piety, probity, accountability, transparency, and equality. These values would undoubtedly ensure best practices and maximize the comfort of Ghanaian pilgrims.'

Alhaji Ibrahim Adjei who represented the Vice President at the function expressed gratitude to the National Chief Imam for his anchor role during the Hajj and for praying for the nation during the religious exercise.

The thanksgiving exercise ended with an inspection of the luggage in an adjoining holding room followed by the commencement of release of claimed items.

Some of the baggage have been dispatched to Tamale for pilgrims who were airlifted from that end of the country.