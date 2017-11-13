Piccadilly Moves To Revamp Biscuit Production With 200 Jobs

Piccadilly Biscuits has embarked on an investment programme that will see its entire operation revamped and modernised.

The company, under the leadership of Mr Nicolas Abou Haider, remains committed to the modernisation of its entire bakery in North Kaneshie. The ambitious programme includes investment in building upgrades, new equipment and specialist staff training programmes.

All of this is great news for jobs, for manufacturing and for Ghana as Piccadilly will not only employ more people for manual work, but will invest in upskilling existing staff with specialised training. The company plans to create 200 new jobs within two years and expects to draw from its rich reservoir of great recipes, created over its history, to refresh some amazing new varieties and bring them to the Ghanaian market.

The pride of Ghana for six whole decades, Piccadilly remains one of the oldest bakeries in Ghana. The company was founded by Dr Samir Eid the very year that Ghana gained independence from British colonial rule. Dr Eid, himself a second generation baker, was born in the Gold Coast in 1932.

Piccadilly’s biscuits have been highly sought after for generations because of their quality, wholesomeness and true affordability. This modernisation programme is intended to ensure that the company continues in the tradition of offering great, affordable biscuits for many years to come. New equipment is also being installed that will bring to market some exciting new biscuit varieties.

The company suffered a setback last February when a consignment of imported flour developed weevils in storage whilst still within its expiry date. Although the bakery itself was not contaminated by the affected flour, the incident led to the precautionary stoppage of production by the FDA. The company has recovered from this incident and has now received full certification from the FDA for its bakery manufacturing operation in North Kaneshie.

“We have put strict procedures in place to prevent the recurrence of such an incident” commented Nicolas.

“Further, Piccadilly’s facilities are today GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice) certified by the FDA. Piccadilly is a proud brand that offers customers a guarantee of wholesomeness and it has done so for generations. The ingredients that are used in our biscuits are the very best available and our formulations are very nourishing. Not many know, for instance, that all our flour is fortified with the Vitamins that our children need”.

The company’s current range of biscuits includes Digestives, Malt & Milk, “Hye Me Ma”, Crunchies and Shortbread. At Christmas and at Christmas only, Piccadilly bakes the nation’s favourite, the Gem biscuits. These biscuits are made to a unique recipe that the company’s founder imported from the UK six decades ago.

Piccadilly’s Gem biscuits have come to define the spirit of Christmas in Ghana; by the way they are gifted and shared by so many. But in all the activities that come with the yuletide, there is no more interesting to see than how children react to the arrival of Piccadilly’s Gem biscuits. Today, Piccadilly’s Gem biscuits have an international following across the whole Ghanaian diaspora.

