Fiifi Essandoh Writes: The Road Will Be Muddy And Rough But We Will Get There

Life is making a conscious decision and working extremely harder to achieve no matter the windy storms that comes against you. Believing in yourself and the God that created you is all that you need to achieve greater feets. Sometimes, life confronts you with greater challenges that, the best brains cannot solve but it takes the inner most being to keep you going and make the impossible possible. Challenges make one tougher and more exposed to newer and better ways of doing things. Confronted with challenges in this world is inevitable. No matter the level one will get to, there is a challenge he or she has to overcome.

Challenges make one unique and it gives one a testimony for others to keep going. Tell me about any great individual and I will tell you their challenges before the conquered. They are being celebrated and honoured all over because they conquered the unconquerable. There were moments in their lives that, it looked and seemed that, their dreams were shut and will never ever come to pass.

They passed through humiliation, pains, sufferings, hunger, sleepless nights and all of a sudden, there is light over them. They cried at mid - nights and wiped their face to encourage others in the morning. There were moments that, the pains were so unbearable that, they nearly gave up. They said to themselves, "we have a dream of making things happen. We will never give up although we are dying. We will keep moving in the mud and rain and sooner than ever, the sun will shine on us."

These achievers had tough mindsets and won the battles in their minds. The strongest room of every individual is the mind. If the mind is always geared towards winning, no matter what comes your way, you will conquer and triumph over them. An individual who wins does not fear falling but keeps his or her eyes fixed on the goal of living for others.

The President of the State, His Excellency President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo lost elections. It might be very hurting and a dream shut for him. At some points, he might be telling himself and made it clearer that, "the battle is the Lord's." He had the faith of rising up as recorded in Job chapter 14 verse 7. He won recording an unprecedented lead in the last general election.

His Excellency Professor Evans Fiifi Atta Mills of blessed memory, lost elections also. There were times he would have felt that, it was alright and he had to give up but he kept moving. He won the election during his time and he was thankful to God for how God had brought him everytime he spoke. He also said, "My brothers and sisters, let's be thankful to God ..."

Do you know what made their dreams come to pass? They were prepared to pay the price for greatness. There is always a price to pay for greatness. Perseverance conquers it all. They were determined to achieve and they never stopped.

Beloved, you might be passing through a whole lot of things. Persevere and sooner or later, your testimony is next in line. Never give up but keep reminding yourself of that dream that you want to achieve. Be strong and keep moving. Just have a tough forehead and keep moving through the mud.

Always remember that, you are not alone. God is with you and move through the muddy road and keep the dream alive. Always have a reason to live for others. Be good and the mercies of God will locate you. Stand up and say, although the road will be muddy and rough, you will surely get there.

Have a blessed day.