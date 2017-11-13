Woman Thrown Into Jail For 'Selling' 8-Year-Old Son

A middle-aged woman has been slapped with 12 months imprisonment with hard labour by a Magistrate Court in Dambai for trafficking her 8-year-old son.

The woman, Lydia Dotse, led her son to offer his services on the Volta Lake with one Mawuli Nyadzo for a fee of GHC 300 for the boy to work for a period of two years.

Mr Nyadzo who lives in the Krachi-East District of the Volta Region had paid an initial GHC100 and promised to pay the balance of GHC200 at a later time.

Director of anti-trafficking agency, Partners in Community Development Programme, George Achibra, told Joy News the actions of the police in Krachi helped to rescue the boy.

"The police in Krachi had been tipped off and followed up to orchestrate the arrest of the man and rescue the boy", he said.

“The mother was also arrested for accepting the GHC100 from the man and charged with conspiracy to traffic and trafficking of her son”, he added.

The Magistrate Court at Dambai sentenced both Mawuli Nyadzo and the mother of the boy, Lydia Dotse to 12 months imprisonment each with hard labour.

Mr Achibra is the founder of the Partners in Community Development Program and has been honoured by international institutions for his extraordinary efforts in fighting the worst forms of child labour in the fishing industry on the Volta Lake.

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com| Oswald K. Azumah| [email protected]| Twitter: @OKAzumah