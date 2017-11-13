Man Jailed 2-Years For Forging Public Documents

A Circuit Court at Nsuta has sentenced an electrician to two years imprisonment for forging documents of two public institutions.

Twenty-eight-year-old Awal Mohammed of Amanten in the Brong Ahafo Region, faked a letter from Volta River Authority and Northern Electrification Distribution Company.

It was meant for the supply of power and meter to one Alhassan Yakubu, also of Amanten.

Police Chief Inspector Daniel Gbedzinu told the court a technician Engineer at the VRA/NEDCO office at Ejura in the Ashanti Region, detected the fraud and reported the matter to police.

He said Alhassan Yakubu presented the letter to the VRA/NEDC office requesting for supply of electricity and meter to his house.

The prosecution said a careful scrutiny of the letter showed it was forged.

Presiding Judge, Lydia Osei Marfo, advised the staff of Ministries, Departments and Agencies to properly secure their documents to avoid unscrupulous people from laying hands on them.