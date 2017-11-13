Citizens Urged To Complement Government’s Developmental Efforts

The. DCE for Tain, Hon. Charity Akua Foriwaa Dwommor

Communities in the Tain District of the Brong Ahafo Region have been urged to complement the efforts of government to ensure speedy development in the District. The admonishing was made by the District Chief Executive for Tain,Hon. Charity Akua Foriwa Dwommor in various communities during her familiarisation tour. The tour which aimed introducing the Chief Executive to the Chiefs and people of the area was also used to get first-hand information about the developmental challenges confronting the people.

Addressing separate gathering in the various communities, the District Chief Executive was thankful to the president, Nana Addo Danquah Akufo Addo for the opportunity given her to serve the people of Tain as the District Chief Executive. She also apologized to the chiefs and people in the various communities for her late visit this according to her was as a result of ensuring that proper handing over and accountability was done to afford her to start on a clean sheet. She assured the people of government’s commitment to the development of the area and appealed for their support.

Various demands including electricity extension, road construction, health facilities, and school infrastructures, amongst others were made on the District Chief Executives. Responding to the demands of the communities, Hon. Charity Akua Foriwaa Dwommor disclosed that government has already started work on various projects in the District. She mentioned that the Nsuhunu -Bepoase road, culverts on the Debibi-Brodi road and the Debibi town gutters have all been awarded on contract for work to begin soon.

On electricity, the District Chief Executive also revealed that the previous administration awarded a contract for extension of power in various communities and connection of some communities to the national grid. She however said the contractor was facing cash-flow challenges since he has pre-financed most the work done so far but she was quick to add that government was working at paying him and as soon as that was done he will come back to site. She assured the people that the Tain District Assembly will support any community that on its own initiates any developmental intervention as the District has created a budget line for such initiatives. The District Chief Executive told the people that work was almost done to get a District Police Command and a Magistrate Court for the District ensure justice and security in the District

On government’s flagship One-Village-One Dam policy, the District Chief Executive revealed that various communities in the District including Debibi,Degedege will benefit from policy. She appealed to the communities to take advantage of Government’s policies such as the Free Senior High School, Planting for Food and Jobs to ensure development of the District.

The tour took the District Chief Executive to communities like Menji,Brohani,Namasa,Debibi,Nasana,Hani,Nsuhunu,Tannorkrom amongst other. She was followed by executives of the New Patriotic Party in the Tain Constituency, Assembly Members and officials of the Tain District Assembly.