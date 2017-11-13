Fake Joint Ventures In Ghana’s Oil Industry

It isn’t fake news. And it isn’t something new either. Perhaps it’s the rise, that’s prompted Ghana Petroleum Commission’s plan to unleash tough sanctions to deal with perpetrators in the ‘Black Gold’ industry.

But where would the Commission take this fight to?

Gordon Offin-Amaniampong writes

Ghanaians fronting for International Oil Companies (OIC’s) under the pretext of joint venture agreement in the oil and gas industry could soon smell the rat. It appears the Petroleum Commission has had enough of their stunts and it’s possibly ready to apply what oil experts describe as punitive action against the agents.

The acting Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Petroleum Commission, Egbert Faibille says his outfit will soon come out with ‘modalities’ to sanction Ghanaians fronting for these multinationals under the guise of joint venture agreement in the business. Mr. Faibille said: “The Petroleum [Local Content Local Participation] Regulations, 2013 L.I. 2204 prohibits such fronting since OICs use it as a ‘veil’ to evade tax payment.”

According to him, the Commission is considering a comprehensive move such as “convergence between the Commission and the registrar of the companies to ensure that we have the bonafide of people who are behind these companies. We also intend introducing clauses into upcoming petroleum service contracts …making some of these offences punishable by law maybe jail terms and fines and several other options we are considering.”

As we already learned there are existing laws that (the Petroleum [Local Content Local Participation] Regulations, 2013 L.I. 2204) prohibit such fake deals. Ironically, what we find on the ground is totally different. It shows fraud, it shows manipulation and sheer impudence carried out by the very public officials that are supposed to guard against corruption.

And I think the commission’s intention to introduce new clauses in future petroleum service contracts is indicative that the previous legislative instrument (s)lacked that powers to crack the whip or sanction offenders.

Of course sanctions could help stem the tide or curtail the unholy alliance. However, one must also consider the forces behind these fake joint venture agreements. The sort of people fronting the so-called partnerships would determine the effectiveness or otherwise of the sanctions. In fact this would in part depend on who is behind such an agreement and how we can deal with that individual.

Be reminded if those fronting for these foreign companies are the influential in society then it would be difficult if not impossible to achieve any positive result. That I can guarantee would turn out to be an exercise in futility just like others.

Is this fronting thing peculiar to the oil industry?

Oil and Gas aren’t the only areas where this activity is prevalent. It abounds in several industries—mining, manufacturing, banking, the hospitality industry etc. Perhaps gold tops it all no wonder the country has many foreign nationals everywhere, especially the Chinese. It appears they own most of the small scale mining companies.

With regard to the ‘black gold’, Ghana lifted its first oil from Jubilee field in 2011. Since then the country has seen many expats visit and ventured into the industry. However, the understanding one gets is that they often have Ghanaians who front for them. They pretend to be the right owners of the companies but it doesn’t take long for such companies to be out of business.

There’s no denying fact that expatriates in many countries have used this tactic to evade taxes. It’s believed to be an old trick but still growing strong and the tricksters continue to have a field day. And I think the practice might’ve started even before Ghana earned her first petro dollars ($112 million).

Mr. Faibille told the local media that some expatriates seize the opportunity to escape paying tax. “Information available to the commission indicates that most Ghanaian companies fold up after the business agreement has been signed leaving the expatriates to operate. There are foreigners or expats behind and just give what I will call a pittance to Ghanaians for the fake joint venture, “he said.

Effects of fronting for foreign companies

The perpetrators of this activity oftentimes gloss over its net social implications. The narrative has been ‘Me’ (the individual) rather that the nation or ‘We’ the people. So here’s my advice, if you’re considering fronting for foreign company A or B, I urge you to rescind that decision. This is because your net profit is negligible. Think about your country, think about our country and think about the future generation. Don’t be that selfish individual that thinks there’s no tomorrow.

Mr. Faibille gave a sense of what happens when this occurs.

“As a result of this fronting “, he said…’Declaration with respect to income and for that matter payment of tax to VRA and other essentials are not reached.”

Did you get that? I suppose.

Many a time we don’t think through when we’re engaging such shady deals or realise that we’re own enemies. We line our pockets with pittances from these expats at the expense of the state. And then when say VRA cannot pay its bills or is cash strapped we put the entire blame on her instead of tracing the problem to its right source.

It is not clear when the commission will roll out its sanctions which will include fines and jail terms for offenders. In that vein, what might be crucial here is getting the right people to enforce the laws and I believe if we do that we will be able to minimise or curtail the problem.