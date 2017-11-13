Doctors At It Again! Issues Threat Over Service Conditions

P Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has given the government a six-month ultimatum to address challenges with conditions of service of its members.

The Association has accused the government of failing to abide by the ruling of the National Labor Commission (NLC) which urged the government to pay the market premium as a percentage of their basic salary.

They are therefore threatening an industrial action if the government refuses to meet their expectation before April 30, 2018.

This was part of a resolution issued at the end of their 59th annual general conference in Kumasi.

Vice President of the Association, Dr. Frank Serebour explained that, “the GMA therefore decides that if all the issues of full implementation of conditions of service and market premium together with the related matters of conversion difference and reduced pensions are not dealt with by government immediately, the GMA by 18 hours GMT, April 30, 2018, will begin a series of activities that will definitely affect the current industrial climate.”

Meanwhile, new executives have been elected to lead the association for the next two years as the tenure of DCOP Dr Ebenezer Ewusi-Ennim comes to an end.

Dr Frank Ankobea is new President of the association.

The GMA at the end of the conference, elected new executives to serve the Association for the next two years, they are:

i. Dr Frank Ankobea - President

ii. Dr Frank Serebour - Vice President

iii. Dr Justice Yankson - General Secretary

iv. Dr Titus Beyuo - Assistant General Secretary

v. Dr Mary Amoakoh-Coleman - Treasure

vi. Dr Elizabeth Esi Crentsil - Executive member

vii. Dr Edward Frempong Boateng - Executive member