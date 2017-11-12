Re: Performance Of Traditional Activities In Bimbilla

I read with delight an article on http://3news.com on the above subject. The network claimed that the article in question was signed by on Osman Tahidu Kikaa (spokesperson for the regent of the late Mr. Andani Dassana. I wish to echoe what is publicly known.

The spokesperson for the regent of Mr. Andani Dassana in his opening statement deceived 3news.com and Ghanaians that they intercepted a letter titled ‘Performance of traditional activities in Bimbilla.’ The truth is that the family and all those who pay homage to the late Naa Alhaji Salifu Dawuni and the current regent Suong Lana do not hide any of their dealings.The letter Kikaa sought to play mischief with was meant for the public. It's a public knowledge that the District Chief Executive Hon. Abdulai Yakubu is the master planne for the Andani faction and has vowed to do anything to support their course. So, if the family of the late Naa Salifu Dawuni is fully aware of this and went ahead to served DISEC with the letter you will only be displaying your lack of understanding of the word ‘intercepted’. You got the letter from the District Chief Executive.

We are aware of the diabolic moves by the DCE and the likes of Osman Kikaa to get the Northern Regional Minister and the Defense Minister into trouble. That’s up to the DCE if he beliefs he now has power and can support people who stopped his party from campaigning in the Bimbilla Constituency. I know people who supported the NPP are waiting for opportunity to act. And that opportunity will soon, very soon present itself.

Osman with support from arm chaired media outlets such as 3news.com continue to twist facts for so long a time. 3news.com and Osman claimed that the Northern Region House of Chiefs through its ruling never held that all Nakpaa Na including Naa Salifu Dawuni could ascend to the Bimbilla Paramountcy. I know Osman is so myopic and very low in academics. But I know the ruling of the regional house of chiefs on the Nakpa case is a public document and I will refer the Andani Dassana's faction to page 170 of the ruling portions of which said ‘UNDER THE CIRCUMSTANCES THE COMMITTEE HOLDS THAT 2ND DEFENDANT WAS AN ELIGIBLE CANDIDATE FOR SELECTION TO THE SKIN OF NAKPA AND THAT HE LIKE ANY OTHER GREAT GRANDSON OF A BIMBILLA-NA IS NOT DEBARRED BY ANY KNOWN CUSTOMARY PRACTICE OR USAGE FROM ASCENDING THE PARAMOUNT SKIN OF BIMBILLA AND FOR THAT MATTER THE NAKPA SKIN OF BIMBILLA.’ I’m not surprise at all that Osman and all the mischief makers put out such distorted facts. They admitted through one Danaa Natogmah of not having the ruling. I know they have paid people through people like James Agalga and A.B.A Fusheini to produce their own judgment and that is what Osman and their paid journalist are tossing around.

Again, Osman and their paid journalists at 3news.com have expressed childish position on the issue of the forth-coming Damba Festival. It must be corrected that the family of the late Naa Salifu Dawuni is never interested in what the regent of the late Andani Dassana does. Damba is a festival observed among the Mole Dagombas. So anybody including Kikaa and his people is allowed to observe the festival. I don’t see why people will want government to stop someone from doing what is legal. Is it because the NDC sidelined the family of Naa Salifu and supported Mr. Andani Dassana? Meanwhile, I want to tell the family of the late Naa Salifu Dawuni to sit up. I am convinced that plans are advance for the DCE to stop them from celebrating the Damba Festival. I’m not a soothsayer, but I still now that the DCE connived with one Alhassan Mobila and Akpaman to fire life bullets prior to the outdooring of the Regent (Suong Lana). This was to create the impression that Bimbilla was not peaceful due to the burial of the late Naa Salifu.

What the Ghanaian public should know is that the crisis in Bimbilla is an imported one and it’s alien to people in Nanung. Osman and his likes are alarmists who are always in the media painting a war situation. Osman Kikaa stated on national television that they will resist any attempt to bury Naa Salifu Dawuni. He again hinted of mayhem during the Damba Festival. I hope the security of the nation is following and we as family and supporters of the late Naa Salifu Dawuni are ready 24/7 for Osman and his people.

What is true is that, Mr. Andani Dassana benefitted from the NDC government. His family and supporters were treated as first class citizens even after he was gruesomely murdered by his own people. This unfair treatment angered the family and supporters of Naa Salifu Dawuni. Those who naturally would’ve supported the NDC didn’t. our prayer was for God to change the government not because we need a politician to twist issue to supported. We voted for change so that there will be equal treatment. I know people like Osman Kikaa earn their daily bread through the crisis and will continue to fuel it.

Salifu Mufteen ([email protected])