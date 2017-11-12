FREE SHS Is A Good Policy...Ghanaians Must Celebrate It!

Daniel Nii Ade Tagoe, the Head of Nii Ade Nkpa Family of Kokrobite-Langba and Tuba, has called on Ghanaians to celebrate the Free Senior High School policy of the government instead of condemning it.

He said education is the backbone of every nation and that 'any country which lacks it will be in total darkness.'

Daniel Nii Tagoe made the call in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at the weekend at Kokrobite-Langba, a suburb of Accra in the Ga South Municipality.

He said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo must be praised for fulfilling his promise of making senior high school free and therefore needed to be patted on the shoulder by Ghanaians for such a big initiative to advance the education of the country.

He urged opinion leaders such as chiefs, the clergy, members of parliament, among others to lend their support to the policy by bringing on board other measures that would sustain it for the benefit of posterity.

GNA