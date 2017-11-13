Gomoa East MP Commends Private Schools

Mr Kojo Asemanyi, the Member of Parliament for Gomoa East has lauded proprietors of private schools for their immense contributions to education in the country.

He said owners of private schools were playing major roles in the development of the human resource of the country, through the establishment of educational institutions.

Mr Asemanyi made the commendation during the graduation ceremony of the St Joseph Montessori School at Liberia Camp - Buduburam in the Central Region.

The MP encouraged private school authorities to go ahead with their good works so that they continue to produce quality future leaders to manage the country.

GNA