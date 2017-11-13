CACI Supports Three Hospitals With Ambulances

The Christ Apostolic Church International (CACI) has presented three ambulances to three hospitals at a ceremony in Accra.

They are the 37 Military Hospital in the Greater Accra, Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in the Ashanti Region and the Sunyani Governmental Hospital in the Brong Ahafo Region.

The presentation was done at CACI Centenary anniversary church service held at the Black Star Square in Accra on Sunday.

The occasion was also used to hand over the keys of the refurbished home to the family of the founder of the Church, late Apostle Peter Newman.

Other dedicated and hardworking leaders made up of past and present ones were presented with various gifts.

Apostle Dr. Stephen K. Amoani presented keys of the ambulances to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, who was the special guest for occasion, who in turn gave same to representatives of the various hospitals.

Apostle Dr E.O.K Donkor, General Secretary, CACI said the presentation formed part of the church's support towards the health sector.

According to Apostle Dr. Donkor, the church has been extending a helping hand to needy and deprived institutions in the country adding that the Tamale Teaching Hospital would also be given an ambulance very soon.

GNA

By Godwill Arthur-Mensah/ Joyce Danso, GNA