My Sunday Sermon on Democracy

Democracy is a new concept for us in Africa and the last 60 years has not worked out well for us in Ghana as also for many African nations. Those of us who have seen how other societies work have an obligation to teach and share.

A nephew in Madina, Accra, Ghana wrote this morning in response to my letter for them to be more proactive in building Ghana. He wrote:

"So if I call the MP then I will let him know about the sanitation problem in my area.

And that the remedy to the problem is cleaning"

My response:

All POLITICIANS in a democracy by definition derive their power from, and work for the people and are sensitive to public opinions. We need more than cleaning! We need underground sewage system, road sidewalks, some shrubbery and flowers along roads, and all houses should have grass and greenery to cover the dirt and dust! All these politicians see the beauty in the developed world when they travel!

Trust me if 50 people in Madina called the MP or his/her office and complained about some dirt and open gutters and mosquitoes and poor roads, and whatever, you will see ACTION!!

I have tried it in Ghana! You don't even need 50!

Remember there used to be potholes even in East Legon roads? I took about 4-5 of my colleagues and would visit the Agencies and Ministries of

- Ghana Water (2004-2005)

- ECG about Dumsor (ask P. how I went there with my rotten food in a bag and Joy-FM interviewed me on Radio and it became National news; and even then it was then VP John Mahama who first used the word Dumsor!) that was 2009/2010.

- Urban Roads (2005/6)

- in 2016 East Legon roads were so bad and no dividing yellow lanes (save the Chinese built road from America House to Madina). I took a Video and pictures at the Adjiringanor junction and took pictures of typical roads in Livermore, California here in America, with reflective studs and double yellow lines and white on the sides, and put it on Facebook! I was surprised to hear and see this year the East Legon road had been done exactly as I described of the California road with reflective studs in the pictures!!

That is how democracy works!!

Our people have the power to make Politicians work! But most of us are ignorant and hence think an elected official is a semi-God and we start putting them on pedestals calling them Honorable and women spreading their cloth on the ground for them to walk on like the ancient chiefs and Kings! Nonsense!! That is absolute nonsense!! Democracy is not ahene-die! No!

These men and women are our representatives gathered in parliament to work for us to build a better society for us all, with power to collect money from is and providing services and good roads, sewage systems, common shared water, energy, ports and harbors, and relate with other nations as co-equals in trade and products and services!!

Why are we so afraid to even talk to them! Why do we think the white man is a different creation of the same God when we had some civilization before we met them, and all humans in all continents learn from each other to improve their lives!!

It is time our people learned that POWER is in their hands! Trust me there is nothing an MP can do to you if a group of you marched to his office and insisted to see him,, and persisted for days! I have seen a lot in America here in over 45 years! Trust me we can make these Politicians work for their money and stop being Lords over us and serving themselves only!!

Dr. Kwaku A. Danso

Founder/President- Ghana Leadership Union (GLU)

Author:

Leadership Concepts and the Role of Government in Africa: The Case of Ghana (2007, XLibris)

Life is War: A Letter to Nephews and Nieces- How to Succeed using Your Mind (2014, Page Publishing, New York)