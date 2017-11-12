WordDigest: Pray for God's mercy

"It does not, therefore, depend on human desire or effort, but on God’s mercy."

[Romans 9:16]

NIV

Paul admits in the above scripture that the mercy of God has been at work in him.

Without that he could not have done anything.

We are eager satisfying the desires of the flesh forgetting God's mercy.

Everything depends on God's mercy.

The fact that we alive is an example of God's mercy.

Indeed the mercy of God defines our existence on earth.

Either than that we would have been in the hands of our enemies.

The mercy of God can do wonderful things in our lives.

Never allow someone's high status in life discourage you.

The mercy of God can make all things possible if only we depend on it.

Human desires are for a short period but the mercy of God is an assurance of hope for the future.

Think about it.

Pray consistently for God's mercy for your nation, family, organisation, business, marriage and job as well.

God bless you.

Prayer

Dear Lord, have mercy on us now and forever, Amen.

