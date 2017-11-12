First Lady Becomes Development Queen Of Great Ningo

The First Lady has been enstooled by the chiefs and people of Ningo Traditional area as the Development Queen of Great Ningo under the stool name Naa Naa Djangmahkuor I.

Rebecca Akufo-Addo enstoolment was done on Saturday by Nene Kanor Atiapah II, acting President of the Great Ningo Traditional Council, during the Centenary Anniversary Celebration of the formation of the Ningo state.

It was to honour the First Lady for her immerse and continuous support towards the development of the Ningo and its people.

In her maiden address as queen mother, the First Lady expressed her gratitude to the people of New Ningo and Great Ningo for the honour.

She said she is aware the responsibility the honour places on her, promising she will never relent in doing all she can “to support the development of Ningo, to lift high the name of Ningo and ensure our citizens have better lives.”

She also entreated all the people of Ningo “to strive for peace so we can develop and enjoy the benefits of development” stressing that “without peace, development is difficult.”

The First Lady also encouraged the queen mothers and other community leaders to support the various initiatives by her Foundation, the Rebecca Foundation such as “the Telema Project.”

The project is intended for empowering women to improve their economic status as well as other initiatives to reduce teenage pregnancy and keep girls in school.

Story by Ghana|myjoyonline.com