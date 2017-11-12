Global Entrepreneurship Week 2017 To Be Marked

Ghana will join the rest of the world to mark the celebration of the 10th anniversary of Global Entrepreneurship Week, from Nov 13 - 19.

The week, which is the world's largest programme, is designed to celebrate and promote entrepreneurship.

A statement issued by Global Entrepreneurship Network - Ghana, and copied to the Ghana News Agency said for one week each November, about 10 million participants take part in 35,000 events, activities and competitions in more than 165 countries around the world.

It said the Global Entrepreneurship Week (GEW) - Ghana would connect entrepreneurs, students, educators, aspiring entrepreneurs, NGOs, non-profit organisations, development agencies and government officials to participate in a range of activities which would be conducted by partner organisations to foster the spirit of entrepreneurship culture in Ghana.

It said the GEW - Ghana, seeks to unleash innovators and job creators who would launch startups that would bring ideas to life, drive economic prosperity and job creation.

The statement said this year, the GEW Ghana is being organised under the auspices of the Ministry of Business Development, with support from the British Council, Ghana.

It said Global Entrepreneurship Network - Ghana, official host of GEW-Ghana would champion a series of national signature events to commemorate the week celebrations.

"This year celebrations mark our 10 years since its inception, we are proud to part of this global entrepreneurship movement since its inception in 2007.

"This 10 years of GEW in Ghana has unearthed many of thriving young entrepreneurs in Ghana, we will unveil the GEW-Ghana made entrepreneurs at our kick-off event on the 13th Nov. 2017. The theme for GEW 2017 celebrations is, 'It's Possible, Just do it," Mr Stephen Gyasi-Kwaw, the Managing Director, Global Entrepreneurship Network-Ghana.

The Global Entrepreneurship Week -Ghana is a national celebration and promotion of Entrepreneurship, which is part of the world's largest celebration of the innovators and job creators who launch startups that bring ideas to life, drive economic growth and expand human welfare.

During one week each November, GEW inspires people everywhere through local, national and global activities designed to help them explore their potential as self-starters and innovators.

These activities, from large-scale competitions and events to intimate networking gatherings, connect participants to potential collaborators, mentors and even investors—introducing them to new possibilities and exciting opportunities.

Global Entrepreneurship Network -Ghana is a not for profit, non-partisan organisation based in Ghana that provides a platform of local, international programmes and initiatives to build, promote entrepreneurship development in Ghana. We work to foster healthier local Entrepreneurial ecosystem to help entrepreneurs unleash their ideas and turn them into promising new ventures—creating jobs, unearthing innovations for society and spurring economic growth and stability.

Global Entrepreneurship Network - Ghana is part of a Global Entrepreneurship Network which operates over 160 countries independently, working to build one entrepreneurial ecosystem around the world.

GNA