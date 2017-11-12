'The Giants Of Industry Evening Encounter' To Be Held

EMPRETEC Ghana has taken a bold step to build the capacities of Small and Medium Size Enterprises (SMEs) to enhance their growth.

To this end, the organisation is introducing its flagship programme 'Meeting the Giants of Industry Evening Encounter' to create an informal platform to address the managerial and operational skills among many of the growing SME operators.

A statement issued by EMPRETEC in Accra said the evening event to be held once in each month is expected to attract an audience between 100 and 150 at each session with successful entrepreneurs as main facilitators.

'The event will offer SMEs the opportunity to learn from experienced and successful entrepreneurs to be able to grow and expand,' it said.

This month's event, which is slated for November 22, would have as speakers; Mr. Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanten, Minister of Trade and Industry, and Ato Panford, Member of Parliament, Shama Constituency and Chairman of National Board for Small Scale Industries.

Other notable speakers include; Madam Felicia Twumasi, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Homefoods & Cannery Limited, Mr. Moses Baiden, CEO of Margins Group and Mr. Emmanuel Dei-Tumi, CEO, EMPRETEC Ghana.

GNA