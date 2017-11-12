MTN Marks Savanna Fest

The 2017 edition of the MTN Savanna Fest Celebration has been held in Tamale to bring together the youth among others within the Tamale Metropolis to engage in fitness and exercise to be healthy.

This year's celebration, held on Saturday, began with a health walk through some principal streets of the metropolis by 10 keep-fit clubs while eight other teams climaxed the celebrations with a football gala and the winning team received GH¢ 500.00 and a set of branded jersey amongst other souvenirs from MTN.

Mr Tawfiq Moomen, MTN Area Sales Manager for Tamale described the celebrations as largely successful as over a thousand people participated.

He advised MTN Mobile Money subscribers not to reveal their pin numbers to others to avoid unauthorised transactions.

He also urged network subscribers to immediately report to the company any suspicious or scam messages to ensure that appropriate action was taken to prevent fraud.

The MTN Savanna Fest Celebration is an annual event by the telecom giant, MTN, which started in 2012.

GNA

By Issahaku Walkiyatu, GNA