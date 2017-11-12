Skewed Job Opportunities Compel Most Applicants To Choose Medicine And Nursing

Professor Gabriel Ayum Teye, Vice Chancellor of the University for Development Studies (UDS) has stated that the low admission rates to other science related courses either than medicine and nursing can be attributed to the skewed job opportunities after graduation.

He said the University received more applications for medicine and nursing as compared to the other courses, adding that most applicants who could not gain admission to pursue either medicine or nursing often declined admission when offered programmes they considered to be less attractive.

Prof. Ayum Teye who stated this during the 18th Congregation of the Wa campus of UDS in Wa described the situation as a national crisis which needed proactive measures to address.

He disclosed that a total of 2,338 students comprising diploma, undergraduate and graduate students were graduating from the Wa campus while a total of 3,024 would graduate at the Tamale campus on November 18, making a combine total of 5,362 students graduating from the University this year.

The Vice Chancellor mentioned MPhil/PhD, Irrigation and Drainage Engineering Studies; MSc/MPhil, Maternal and Child Health; MSc/MPhil Environmental Health; M. Ed. Educational Measurement and Evaluation, Special Education, Guidance and Counseling, Business Education and Social Science Education as some of the new courses introduced by the University.

He said the UDS International Directorate had worked assiduously to link the University with other institutions, Agencies and Organisations in and outside Ghana, adding that from the beginning of the year, the Directorate facilitated the signing of Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) between UDS and 15 of such establishments to engage in collaborative Research, exchange of lecturers and students.

Prof. Teye reminded the graduands to recognise that merely acquiring a degree or diploma would not automatically lead to success but their attitude and emotional intelligence were critical factors to sustainable success.

He urged all graduands to be worthy ambassadors of UDS and also endeavour to stay in touch with the University through the Alumni Association.

Mr. Nutifafa Kuenyehia, Chairman of UDS Governing Council lamented the poor security situation facing the University and appealed to traditional, religious and political leaders to help restore individual and collective safety and security to the Wa campus, adding that a University could only function in an atmosphere of good security and safety.

He charged them to let their light shine in every corner of the country and globally while be mindful of the core values of integrity, loyalty, excellence, diversity and commitment.

Some awards were presented to deserving students and staff of the University for distinguishing themselves in their areas of study and duties.

GNA

By Prosper K. Kuorsoh, GNA