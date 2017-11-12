Youth Undergo Skills Training

The National Youth Authority (NYA) has organised skills training for the youth to provide them with the needed skills to become productive citizens to contribute significantly to national development.

The training, which formed part of activities to mark the African Youth Day celebration, was in the areas of Information Communication and Technology (ICT), beads making, soap making and yoghourt production among others.

Mr Mensah Estibah, the Director of Organisation and Programmes at the NYA noted that it was prudent to equip the youth with the necessary skills to develop their potentials in order to realise the Africa Union Agenda 2063 of achieving the 'Africa we want'.

He said the NYA was poised to empowering the youth the thematic areas of the Africa Union including; apprenticeship and skills development, employment and entrepreneurship and rights, governance and participation.

Mr Mumuni Sulemana, the Director of the Upper West Regional Secretariat of the NYA said the insurgence of crime and social vices in the country was as a result of high rate of youth unemployment.

He was therefore optimistic that the menace would reduce to the barest minimum if the youth were equipped with the necessary skills to earn them a source of livelihood.

The founder of Concern Life Foundation, Lydia Alhassan who trained the participants on yoghurt production and fabric design expressed confidence that the skills gained through the training would help the youth contribute significantly to the realisation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

She urged the participants to take the training seriously and added that it would help reduce their poverty level which would go a long way to fight the issue of child marriage in the country since poverty was a major cause of teenage pregnancy.

The participants commended NYA for the gesture and gave the assurance that the skills gained would be maximised to improve their lives and for the betterment of the society.

By Philip Tengzu, GNA