WordDigest: Lord Uphold My Cause!

"LORD, you have seen the wrong done to me. Uphold my cause!"

[Lamentations 3:59]NIV

Prophet Jeremiah lamented to God when situations were not right.

The people (Israelites) could not believe in God's chosen servant coupled with why they were in a bad situation.

But Jeremiah prayed to God to uphold his cause and prove them wrong.

We often revenge especially when someone hold on to something that is rightly ours.

Sometimes we end up wishing them bad luck.

Must that be the way forward?

Certainly not.

Do not think of revenge against anyone when you have God.

The moment you plan to revenge God does not come into the picture.

And guess what? Your guess maybe as good as mine.

Today, tomorrow let God uphold your cause always.

God bless you.

Prayer

Dear God, today, tomorrow uphold my cause in Jesus' name, Amen.

Confession

Jesus is Lord

