The Fault Lines Of Suicide In Ghana

Suicide has always been part of the social repertoire of life, and yet the increasing rate at which some youth and children in Ghana are falling for this means of exiting the world has reached the level of national concern. Some thinkers have averred that, while there is one entry point into the world, there are multiple exits, and suicide is considered one of the exit points of life.

Many cultures appear to have ambivalent position about suicide. The rightfulness or wrongfulness of suicide was largely determined by the prevailing context under which suicide occurred. There have been instances where suicide is preferred to dishonour. During the Jewish struggle against the Hellenisation policy of the Greeks, the Maccabean Jews preferred and recommended suicide to succumbing to the desecration of Greeks.

In Ghana, the attitudes of Akan people to suicide are quite ambivalent: on the one hand, the Akan appeared to endorse suicide; on the other hand, the Akan are seen to vehemently oppose suicide. There is a proverb among the Akan that, ‘It is better to die than endure shame/dishonour.’

The basic fact that could be gleaned from this proverb is that death is preferable to shame/dishonour. The notion of honour is strong in virtually all cultures. In some cultures, a girl who deviated from canonised sexual norms and normative practices were killed. This practice, which has been contested and criticised, is known as honour killing. The basic [il]logic of honour killing is to preserve the honour of the family.

Broadly, the attempt at suicide is sometimes determined by the cosmogony of a people. Those who believe that life was created by a deity have an orthopraxis that valorises and abhors suicide. But a culture that is irreligious tends to be indifferent about suicide. Different religions and denominations within religions have different attitudes toward suicide.

In Akan traditional religion, a person who commits suicide is not accorded the normal burial rites: This could be a serious deficit in the lifecycle, since it could potentially deny one from joining the metaphysical world of the ancestors. But this can be contextualised. For example, expanding the frontiers of the conceptualisaiton of suicide, how do we account for the death Nana Tweneboa Kodua?

Was it suicide when he offered himself, alongside two other Ashantis, to die without defence before the Denkyira, in liberating Asante from Denkyira control? Christianity, which has a saviour whose crucifixion and resurrection constitute the linchpin of the faith, have had different attitudes toward suicide. Most of the first century apostles of the faith died as martyrs (suicide?), partly in imitating their master, Jesus Christ. These apostles preferred to die to recanting their faith. In Islam, suicide is treated with contempt, and yet how do we conceptualise the rise in suicide bombing and honour killing in most Muslim countries? Does the preference of some Muslims to die rather than see Islamic values being eroded a form of suicide?

Suicide is also gendered. Usually, among the Akan, a man, who commits suicide is seen to be brave and courageous. This is because the act of committing suicide is quite excruciating, and since women are usually seen to be the weaker vessel, suicide is said to belong to the domain of men.

There is an Akan short story that, ‘An old woman boasted that she was going to commit suicide, and yet she ran away when a branch of a tree fell.’ The social construction of masculinity among the Akan also makes suicide the practice of men. For example, it is said that it is a man who drinks a bitter medicine. By implication, it is a man who is able to endure the pains of death, by committing suicide. Over the years, researchers have found out that while women, more than men, are quick to contemplate suicide, women hardly commit suicide, as compared to men who usually do not contemplate suicide, and yet succumb to suicide once they think about it. This paradox could be located in the fact that women are said to be more predisposed to emotionalism, who would freely voice their challenges, as opposed to men, who have a predilection towards rationalism, and would prefer to rationalise or think through a challenge rather than discussing it. A man who talks about his personal problems is said to be weak, since endurance is a test of masculinity.

Once a woman talks about her challenges, she gets the chance of getting counsel and solidarity from colleague women. This helps her in offloading emotional traumas. Men, on the other hand, prefer to solve their own problems, and so when they are unable to find a solution, they prefer to commit suicide. As I have said, suicide is considered a manly act!

The extent of sociality or individuality also determines the rate of suicide. In societies where group solidarity, especially as captured in the Ubuntu philosophy, is emphasised, suicide rate tends to be low. This is markedly different from societies, where individualism is deeply entrenched. But in both cases, the availability and ready access to counselors mitigate against rampant suicide.

My experience is that in Western societies that have taken a bent towards individualism, following the industrial revolution and reformation, there are a good number of mitigating factors, such as counselors, who work to ensure that suicide rates do not reach a breaking proportion. Sadly, it appears that the force of individualism in engendering suicide outweighs the strength of counselors.

In Ghana and many African countries, there is a deficit of well-trained counselors, so most people depend on friends and family members to resolve their challenges. Even so, persons, who are unable to get the needed support from friends and/or family members, are most likely to commit suicide if they are overwhelmed by their challenge.

Sadly to say, in the case of Ghana, the increasing rate in suicide implicates society. In most cases, societal expectation tends to put individuals in a very difficult situation and dangerous precipice. Failure is never tolerated, even though failure is a fact of life. As children and adults, we are expected to follow some trajectories of life.

We are to go to school, get good class, secure a good job, marry, have children, take care of extended family members, buy cars and build houses, and finally ensure that the next generation is successful. Any disruption and discontinuity in the trajectory is likely to cause unbalanced situation in the thinking of Ego. If Ego fails in exams, he is seen as a failure and is reprimanded by society.

If after school Ego fails to get a good job and marry to procreate [impotence is seen as dishonor to masculinity], he is seen as a failure. If Ego is unable to build a house or buy a car after working for a certain number of years, he is deemed a failure. All this brings pressure to bear on Ego, and so if he has weak socio-cultural resilience, he is likely to court suicide. Added to this is the criminalisation of social challenge: if Ego has sexual disorientation or contracts a certain diseases and behaves ‘abnormally’, the contempt he is likely to be treated can drive him to commit suicide.

To contend against suicide, it is important for Ego to have self-confidence and engage received staple social norms. Also, the belief in God is one way of overcoming the urge to commit suicide. In the face of rapid secularisation, it appears nonsensical for religion to be prescribed as a panacea to a social challenge. But the good thing about religion, even if what it proffers is false, is that it gives the believer a sense of hope in the face of life’s existential vicissitudes. Hope is one of the best solutions to suicide, and so if Ego identifies with religion, which assures hope of a better eternal life in the hereafter, his resilience capacity against the challenges of life is strengthened. Hope is the last thing we lose before we die, and so, it is important that to avert death, we keep hope alive, and since one of the basic functions of religion is to inspire hope, religion should be taken serious.

This is how we should interpret Marx’s dictum that, ‘Religion is the opium of the masses (weak, poor, destitute etc).’ Aside religion, Ego should be socialised in such a way that he is able to talk about his problems and challenges without seeing that as a dent on his masculinity. Finally, there is the need for a reconceptualisation of success. Epicureanism could be dangerous for life! Since Ego could destabilised the rhythm of society if he commits suicide, we all owe it as a responsibility to be each other’s keeper against suicide. Let us guide against the fault lines of suicide.

Satyagraha

Charles Prempeh ([email protected]), African University College of Communications, Accra