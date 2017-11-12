The Kwakwaduam Association Of New York Donates 1,000 Obstetric Delivery Kits And 10 Electronic Blood Pressure Machines To The Akwapim And Prampram Health Districts

The Kwakwaduam Association of New York has once again donated 1000 pieces of Obstetric Delivery Kits and 10 electronic blood pressure machines worth over $12,000 to the Akuapem and Prampram Health Districts. The presentation was done on October 3rd 2017 at the Akropong Health Center with most of the midwives in the district in attendance.

It will be recalled that last year a similar donation was made by the Kwakwaduam Association of New York and because of its tremendous impact an appeal was made for its continuation which Kwakwaduam obliged.

Kwakwaduam was represented at the presentation ceremony by Mr. Kwayisi Addo, Mr. Kwadwo Fosu and Dr. Kwame Aniapam Boafo. The items were received on behalf of the Health Directorate by Nana Oye, the Kurontihemmea of Akuapem

Dr. Kwame Aniapam Boafo a Gynecologist at the Montefiore Hospital/Albert Einstein Medical School, New York and a Consultant to the Organization said that the Association recognizes the need to enhance the work done by our midwives who are at the fore front of maternal care and the need to improve the quality of work done by them. He said the stillbirth rate in Ghana is on the average about 25 per 1000 and that of the developed nation is about 3 to 5. He said there was need to bridge this gap and the provision of the Obstetric Delivery Kits will go a long way in making it easier to ensure clean and safe delivery.

The Midwifes expressed their gratitude and indicated that a concerted effort was being made to improve the perinatal statistics in concert with the MDG expectations and that the Obstetric delivery Kits were most welcome. They indicated that the blood pressure machines will help with accurate blood pressure observations in pregnancy which will lead to early recognition of Pre-eclampsia which is a leading course of death during pregnancy

The Prampram District has Nine Maternity Centers and the Akwapim District, 22 Maternity Centers including Asenema, Adukrom, Okrakwadwo, Asesseso, Abiriw, Akropong, Mamfe, Mampong, Larteh, Twum Guaso, Tinkong, Osabene, Mangoase, Adawso, Kwamoso, Aburi, Berekuso, Pokrom, Oboadaka, Pakro and Obotwere.

The President of the Organization, Mr. Mark Saforo sent his greetings and indicated that Kwakwaduam Association Inc. is an organization whose mission includes a global health component and the supply of the obstetric delivery kits was consistent with this mission. He said the funds for this project were raised at the last Dinner Dance and implored the public to support the efforts of Kwakwaduam Association Inc

A nice reception at the La Constance Villa followed the presentation.