153 Youth Benefit From YIEDIE Initiative

The Youth Inclusive Entrepreneurial Development Initiative for Employment (YIEDIE) has in the past three years trained a total of 153 youth in the western region in construction skills, and growing of small businesses.

YIEDIE in collaboration with African Aurora Business Network (AABN) Innovative Centre have designed the Young Executive Business growth Programme (YEBGP) to train and support the youth through a six month intensive practical training and virtual incubator programmes.

It also enables them to learn from industry as well as expose them to the best practices through hands on training Advisory services, Internship and industrial tours.

Mrs Maureen Ekreku Odoi, Executive Director of AABN said this during an industrial tour organised by YEBGP for young entrepreneurs in the western region.

The tour which is a quarterly field trip or learning platform, is to among others expose new entrepreneurs to best business management practices, help them to interact and engage business operations and activities in businesses and also encourage mutual learning.

As part of the industrial tour, the young entrepreneurs pitch their group business plans to a jury for assessment and critique.

Mrs Odi urged the beneficiaries to be ambassadors of YIEDIE which would make people to see them as mentors and that they should endeavour to employ their fellow youth to help reduce the number of unemployed youth in the country.

She charged them to dream big and to come up with pragmatic and achievable business plans and programmes.

The YIEDIE project is a five year project to create economic opportunities in Ghana's construction sector for underprivileged youth in society.