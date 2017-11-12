There’s Always A Price To Pay For Greatness—Apostle Dr. Owusu-Hollynord

The Founder and General Overseer of Redemption Family Chapel Apostle Dr. PaaKwasiOwusuHollynord has said “there’s always a price to pay for greatness”. He said every great achievement comes from days, if not, years of hardwork, commitment and sacrifice.

The “Mystery Man” was speaking at the “Dress Down Sunday Service” at the auditorium of Jesus, Dansoman on Sunday, November 5, 2017. Speaking on the theme “Keys to the heart of God”, he stressed on the need for believers to read the Bible not only with understanding but also with revelation. He referred to the cliché “there’s no free lunch” to illustrate the need for believers to learn to sacrifice what they have for the course of Christ. He said no one reaps where he/she has not sown.

Apostle Dr. Hollynord indicated that just as every problem has a solution, every solution also requires sacrifices. “Without sacrifices your status quo will persist” he added. He wondered why some believers are unable to differentiate between problems which require either physical solution or spiritual attention.

He admonished believers to willingly and unconditionally contribute towards the things of God irrespective of their predicament. “It is only giving that does not restrict God’s blessings regardless of where one comes from” he stated. He explained that giving is a universal principle so regardless of whether a person is a believer or not, there is always a reward for those who diligently give.

He advised Christians to believe that God will never leave them empty, adding that “if God ask you to put something down, it’s because He wants you to pick up something greater”.

The “Dress Down Sunday Service” is an occasional powerful Sunday service at Redemption Family Chapel, Dansoman (Sharp Curve) where church members are encouraged to come to the presence of God in a casual outfit. The motive behind is to debunk the negative notion that one must have special(formal) attire before worshipping God.