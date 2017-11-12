Amazing iPhone 8 & 8Plus Uneviled In Ghana

The much-awaited iPhone 8 and 8Plus was launched in the Ghana.

According to Redington Gulf, the exclusive Distributor of Apple Products, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are available at Telefonika and iShop – Authorised Resellers of Apple products.

Dubbed as “the new generation iPhone”, iPhone 8 comes in an all new glass design with an embedded wireless charging system. The glass on the front and back is the most durable glass ever in a smartphone, with 50 percent deeper strengthening layer.

The innovative Portrait Lighting feature on the iPhone 8 Plus makes it possible to take incredible studio-style portraits without complex lighting equipment, because you can control how light interacts with your face. The cameras on the iPhone 8 Plus are custom tuned for the ultimate AR experience.

iPhone 8 is powered by the new A11 Bionic chip, the smartest and most powerful chip ever in a smartphone. With iOS 11 - world’s most advanced mobile operating system pre-installed, whether you’re surfing the web, reading and writing email, taking photos, shopping online, or playing games - the experience is even more amazing with hardware and software made for each other.

iPhone 8 is now available at select Authorised Reseller stores with the official Apple warranty.