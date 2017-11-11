Ten NDC Regional Chairmen Openly Supporting Mahama Is Bad---Sylvester Mensah

A flagbearer hopeful of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sylvester Mensah, has said the decision by the 10 regional chairmen of the party to endorse former President John Mahama for the 2020 elections is not good for the party’s democracy.

The chairmen in a statement urged Mr Mahama to consider leading the party, since, in their view, a lot of people within the NDC want him as leader.

The party is yet to hold primaries to elect a flag bearer for the 2020 polls.

Speaking on TV3 News on Friday, 10 November, Mr Mensah, a former Chief Executive Officer of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) said this is “not good for our democracy.”

He revealed he was not perturbed about the endorsement and will continue with his ambition of becoming the flag bearer of the party.

Meanwhile, the Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA) has charged former president John Dramani Mahama to condemn the public declaration of support for him by all the 10 regional chairmen.

ASEPA has said the action by the chairpersons is unfortunate and a breach of trust by party supporters.

The group said a failure by Mr Mahama to condemn their actions will breed apathy and other consequences in the NDC.

“It was rather shocking to see the ten regional chairmen of the party come out of the blue without any prior consultation from National Executives to openly declare support for one candidate in the build-up to what is going to be the most heated contest in the history of the party.”