Voting Open For BBC African Footballer Of The Year 2017

The BBC has today announced the five contenders for this year’s BBC African Footballer of the Year award. The shortlist was unveiled to football fans around the world during a live launch programme. The 2017 nominees are:

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – Borussia Dortmund and Gabon

Naby Keïta – RB Leipzig and Guinea

Sadio Mané – Liverpool F.C. and Senegal

Victor Moses – Chelsea and Nigeria

Mohamed Salah – Liverpool and Egypt

Voting kicked off on Saturday 11 November 2017 and will run until 1800 GMT on Monday 27 November 2017 when the vote closes. The public can vote online for their favourite player by visiting: www.bbc.com/africanfootball .

Peter Okwoche, presenter of BBC African Footballer of the Year 2017, says: “Who knows what could happen with this list! It’s fresh - no previous winners and three newcomers – so the award is anybody’s game. It’s up to the fans now to get voting and make it happen for their favourite footballer.”

The winner of BBC African Footballer of the Year 2017 will be revealed live during Focus on Africa on BBC World News and BBC World Service on Monday 11 December at 1745 GMT.There will also be a special half hour programme on BBC BRIT at 1730 GMT on the same day.

Previous winners of the award include: Riyadh Mahrez (2016), Yaya Touré (2015 and 2013); Yacine Brahimi (2014); and Christopher Katongo (2012).

Football fans can stay up to date with this year’s competition on www.bbc.com/africanfootball and by searching #BBCAFOTY on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. BBC Africa and BBC Sport will also be the online home of social and digital extras, including video profiles.

