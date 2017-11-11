Dancing With Asantehene: How Safe Is It For Our Politicians And Is There A Price To Pay?

It isn’t a taboo to dance with Asantehene but one must remember that he (Otumfuo) occupies a lifelong throne. Literally there are no time or term limits regarding that monarchical office unless incapacitated, death or some serious financial impropriety. Therefore he who dances with the king or any king in Ghana should be mindful of his moves or better still weigh the pros and cons say this writer.

In contrast politicians get elected by the people through voting system and they’ve term limits. For example, in Ghana the president has two-4-year term since the 1992 Constitutional Referendum. Politicians sweat and toil—holding rallies, campaigns, town hall meetings etc. to get that political capital and in doing so they come into contact with the traditional rulers.

Ghana’s 1992 Constitution debars traditional rulers to engage in partisan politics. This is because of the leadership role they play in our society and the respect accorded them by the people. But over the years and to date some traditional leaders have flouted the law and blatantly declared their support for some political parties or leaders.

So who does the bidding the politician or the king?

It’s unclear as to who initiates the political romance. Or is it a shared flirtation? It must be the politician, I suspect. Why because he’s the one seeking power.

Not too long ago one of our leaders had his day with the Ashanti monarch. The year was 2016. The venue was Manhyia, Kumasi in the Ashanti region. It was a political season and politicians were crisscrossing the length and breadth of the country like a camel on heat.

Manhyia’s guest wasn’t an ordinary guest. He was the father of the nation, Ghana. The atmosphere at the palace was desirable and more than festive. And for the first time in decades Kumasians would see their adorable king Otumfuo Osei Tutu II danced and pranced with then sitting President John Dramani Mahama.

And they danced to ‘Yentie Obiaa’ a controversial hit song by Daddy Lumba (Charles Kwadwo Fosu) a Ghanaian Highlife musician. The 2014 album titled Awosoo became and it’s still a choice of many music lovers /revelers during social gatherings. It came as no surprise that the president and the king got down on it.

Here are a few questions: What would you do if you’d that opportunity?

Would you say yes or would say no? What would be your song preference or choice?

Would it be AB Crentsil’s Adwoa Yankeyn or Lumba’s aben wo aha or Ofori Amponsah’s Otoolege?

What kind of dancing genre would you choose?

Would it be Kete or Asafo—the Akan war dance?

Would it be Azonto Ghana’s popular dance with international recognition or bugum the fire dance among the people in northern Ghana?

How safe is it for our politicians and is there a price to pay?

The safety and security of this game is determined by a song choice. ‘Ayen ne wo hoo’ for instance can help tickle the electorate’s sensibility and set them in election mode. Voters all over the world tend to embrace change especially if the incumbent is viewed as a lame duck or incompetent.

Does your song choice have that element?

Politicians who play by the rules and declare: “The battle is the Lord’s,” often see victory. And those who employ ‘Mafiaism’ pay a heavy price.

Still think you can dance? Remember he who cannot dance will say: ‘The drum is bad’.

Did you not know? Did you not know that it’s ‘Haram’ to dance to ‘Yentie Obiaa’ during electioneering season? Did you not know that Asantehene can dance to Azonto or ‘Yentie Obiaa’ and not pay any price?

You should have known better John the 4th. I think you caused your own downfall. Tony Lithur your attorney gave you the best tonic you ignored it. And good old Alban Bagbin cautioned you. But his advice was tossed into the dust bin.

Were you not aware that you are elected but the king is selected and installed and no one votes on him? Aren’t you aware that our traditional rulers are like civil servants--- every government is their government even though some of them fake it, you cannot begrudge them.

Also remember when a leader has good counselors his reign is peaceful. And just remember the moon moves slowly but it crosses the town. I’m a messenger of peace but my message stings.