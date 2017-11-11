Yendi: Gbangbaliga R/C JHS Records 0% In BECE

Gbungbaliga Roman Catholic (RC) Junior High School (JHS) in the Yendi Municipality of Northern Region scored zero percent in the 2017 Basic Education Certificate Examinations (BECE).

All the 78 candidates comprising 39 boys and 39 girls failed in the examinations without placement.

One candidate had grade five in science and the rest had weak passes in their native language (subject); Dagbani, failing in the rest of the other subjects.

Mr Rashid Alaru Funsheini announced this during Gbangbaliga Electoral Area Forum organised by the Assemblyman for the people of the area at the School premises.

He indicated that he was three weeks old in the school as the Headmaster and hoped that the parents would support him to improve on the teaching and learning in the school.

In his welcome address Mr Joshua Dukurugu Kwame Wumbee, the Assemblyman of the Gbangbaliga Electoral Area said that after the release of the 2017 BECE results, the community was alarmed of the performance of the candidates.

He said it became necessary for him and the community to organise an education forum to discuss issues that brought about the poor results and find solutions to them.

The Assemblyman appealed to parents to cooperate with the teachers to improve on the standard of the school by putting in more efforts in their teaching to end the poor results in the school.

Alhaji Ibrahim Mohammed Habib Assistant Director in-charge of Planning in the Yendi Municipal Ghana Education Service office indicated that in every society there were rules and there was the need for discipline to prevail in their schools to enable the children to take their studies seriously

He appealed to the parents to monitor their children in their schools to ensure that they were in school and advised them to keep their environment clean to avoid outbreak of diseases.

He called on them to form a Parent Teacher Association (PTA) with school Management Committee so that they could solve problems of their school internally and warned them against internet fraud.

Mr Joseph Mutawakilu Napari, Yendi Assemblies of God Care-Ghana called on parents to let their children be their friends so that they could approach them with their problems.

He said without friendship with their children, they would not take their advice as there was no peace in their homes.

