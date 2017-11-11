I Rejected A Mercedes Benz Because Of Ethics-Joy Fm Morning Show Host.

Eben Skanty

The host of Joy Fm Super Morning Show, Kojo Yankson has revealed that he turned down a Mercedes Benz from the producers of the car because he finds it unethical.

The celebrated journalist revealed this during Unicef maiden workshop for students journalists on ethical reporting for children at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra.

Mr Yankson said, he was approached by the company with the offer and was asked to endorse the brand and write motivational speeches concerning using the brand( Mercedes) since numerous people listen to his motivational messages when on radio that could have served as an advertisement for the company.

But Mr Yankson told the students' journalists present whose ears were wide open to hear from the horse own mouth his response to the offer that he turned down since he found it to be dangerous to him and that could have influenced his ethical values as a journalist. He also advised students to be journalists and not celebrities as others have ignored being journalists to being celebrities and endorsing brand not taking into consideration the harm such can caused them.

By Ebenezer Mensah

Pentecost University.