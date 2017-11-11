MEMHREP's Fundraising! Fundraising!! Fundraising!!!

The Fundraising and Dinner Dance of Mensah Mental Rehabilitation Project (MEMHREP) is finally here with us. The much-awaited fundraising is scheduled for this Sunday, November 12, 2017 at Silicon Hotel near Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Kumasi. It is in aid of raising funds to support the construction of a Rehabilitation Centre. The time for the programme is from 2pm to 6pm. The purpose for the Rehabilitation Centre (which is still under construction in Kumasi) is to accommodate all mental health patients roaming on the street in Ashanti and other Regions, offer them treatment and reintegrate them into the society after they had been cured.

According to Dr Akwasi Osei, the Chief Executive Officer of the Mental Health Authority, about four million Ghanaians, out of the estimated population of 28 million are suffering from mild to severe mental illness. Unfortunately, not much attention is paid to the plight of these mentally-ill patients. Their presence on the street poses a serious threat not only to the environment and tourism in Ghana, but also the lives of other people, especially children. This is because there are several reported cases of murder of children and women by people suffering from mental health illness.

MEMHREP, a registered Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) based in Ghana and the United Kingdom and led by Mr. Adu Gyamfi is one of the few organisations in Ghana that has done so much in terms of advocacy on the plight of mental-ill patients and support for them since 2011. Such support include regular donation of items - food, clothes, and cash to mental health clinics, bathing, clothing and feeding of victims usually roaming on the street. This Charity Organisation is of the view that, human beings, no matter their circumstance, must be well-fed, clothed and accommodated since God created them in His own image.

Activities lined up for the night include the launching of MEMHREP's first ever magazine entitled; "The Plight of the Mentally-ill Patient, MEMHREP's Support so Far". The Magazine, which has been compiled by health personnel and Psychologists reveals the causes of mental illness, the challenges, remedies, activities undertaken by MEMHREP and pictures of victims. The upcoming fundraising event will also feature famous gospel musicians, Members of Parliament, prominent chiefs, pastors, imams, and business tycoons.

Invitation letters have been distributed by members of MEMHREP. It is our hope that the general public will fully participate in the upcoming event to contribute financially and materially to this noble cause. Mental health patients have suffered enough. They are exposed to all kinds of environmental hazards and the females ones are usually beaten and raped. It will be a shirk of our responsibility if this inhuman treatment continues without action. The people who find themselves in this unfortunate situation are human beings like us just that stress, poverty, and certain diseases have made them so. MEMHREP believes anybody - aged, young, children, male or female is a potential victim to mental illness and thus, a way must be found to feed, clothe, accommodate and care for them.

We are therefore appealing to all those who cannot make it on the 12th of November, 2017 to channel their support through any of the following MEMHREP's accounts:

• CAL Bank, Kumasi Kejetia Branch. Account name: MEMHREP. Account No: 151017809014. Ghana

• Santander Banking UK Plc

S/Code: 09-01-28

A/No: 21027409

Account Name: MEMHREP

(UK)

• Bank Identifier Code(BIC): ABBYGB2LXXX INternational

Bank Account Number(IBAN):GB71ABBY09012821027409 (Outside UK)

NO CONTRIBUTION OR DONATION IS TOO SMALL' – EVERY LITTLE HELPS. 'Boa Onyame Adehyeɛ'. You can also contact MEMHREP on

0249083336 - Ghana

0044(0)7572625833 (UK),,....., 0013476476864 (USA)

Katakyie Kwame Opoku Agyemang - 0202471070

Asante Bekwai-Asakyiri

"Vision, coupled with persistency, results in true success"