Ashanti Zongo youth gives police 3 day ultimatum

Some Zongo youth has given the Ashanti Regional Police Command three days to explain to them why they killed two of their members.

According to them, their members, Awudu Osman and Lukman Mohammed, were killed without any justifying reason whiles in police custody.

Some two suspects who were in Police custody were shot and killed by the Police, who accused them of robbery.

The two suspects had reportedly been gunned down by police after they attempted to escape in handcuffs.

Speaking in an interview with otec news’ Isaac Nsiah Foster, the leader of the youth, Mustapha Hamid, disputed the claims that the deceased persons were armed robbers.

Meanwhile, Parliament has summoned the Interior Minister before it over some police brutalities that occurred at Asawase in Kumasi in the Ashanti region Thursday night. He was summoned after the minority chip whip and Asawase MP Muntaka Mubarak made the request.

The legislator told Parliament that he was informed by the police that they killed the suspects after they attempted to abscond while assisting them to arrest their accomplices in criminal activities in the area.

“After the police had arrested three others, the names of the two were mentioned that they were aiding them with guns. The police went in to arrest them but after a search of their residence, they couldn’t find any guns. They had been in custody as the police tried to get information.

They will lead them to an area where the police would search, but find nothing. At the fourth place they went according to the deputy minister, the gentlemen tried to abscond and were shot dead,” Muntaka said.

The youth have disputed the claims that the deceased persons were armed robbers. The MP further admonished Parliament to handle the issue since it will not be treated properly if left in the hands of the police.

“Is it the court that remanded the [suspects]? How many police went with them and what led to their death? Now the family is really devastated.

I want to take this opportunity to request that the House gets the Interior Minister to come to the House, probably next week to brief the House on the circumstances to enable the House take firm decisions.

I am worried that if we leave this to the police to investigate we may never get anywhere,” Muntaka added.

