NPP to give befitting honour to executives over election 2016 victory

The Acting General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr. John Boadu has revealed that the outgoing executives of the party will be remembered for their selfless role they played in the 2016 general elections that brought them to power.

He said, in view of that, the party has decided to honour them, in such a way that it will be a motivation for other members to follow suit.

The executives four year term of office expire on 2018, after they were sworn-in into office in 2014.

Speaking in an interview with otecfmghana.com’ Kwaku Anane Jnr, John Boadu said the term of office of the executives, from the polling stations to national executives, is coming to an end early next year so they are preparing to honour them in colourful way.

" officers who were elected four years ago right from polling station, electoral area, constituency, region, national, volunteers and those who worked hard for Nana Addo to become a president, we will give them a nice name for people to identify that these officers did a specific job,” he said.

Mr. Boadu also stated that the party will recognize and reward any individual who contributes to the success of the party, irrespective of one’s position held in the party.

“In fact the party will recognize and reward any hard worker in the party, whether you are a polling station executive or what, your contribution to the party’s success is what matters. The party will make sure the person is given a befitting reward to serve as a motivation for others to emulate,” he noted.

As to the kind of reward to be given to them, Mr. Boadu could not tell, saying “they will be given a name that they can be easily identified by any member of the party, wherever they are and given the necessary attention”.

Constitutional Amendment

On the constitutional amendment proposals, Mr. Boadu stated that a committee, headed by Francis Fredua Anto, are working on them, will be completed on November 14 and presented to him (John Boadu) on November 15, this year.

He added that after the November 15, the National Council will meet, discuss the proposals and decide the venue and date for the extra Ordinary Annual Delegate Conference, where the proposals’ fate will be decided.

Source: otecfmghana.com/Kwaku Anane Jnr