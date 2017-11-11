Should All Those Whose Greed And Dishonesty Lost The NDC The Trust Of Ordinary Ghanaians Be Banned Permanently From The Party Without Exception?

Time is indeed a great healer. Who would have thought that the widow of General Ignatius Kutu Acheampong, Mrs. Faustina Acheampong, would ever sit next to Flt. Lt. Rawlings at a public event and have a friendly chat with him?

It is therefore not beyond the realms of possiblilty that eight years hence, a majority of Ghanaians will draw the conclusion that a National Democratic Congress (NDC) - that has undergone extensive reforms and purged itself of all those former President Rawlings used to refer to as "greedy bastards" and "babies with sharp teeth" - can be trusted with power once again.

Every constitutional democracy needs an opposition party that is a viable alternative to the ruling party for a good reason - it provides policy alternatives to that of governments of the day whiles in the political wilderness, and, crucially, helps to prevent tyranny of the majority from occurring.

All the NDC members who aspire to be selected to become the party's presidential candidate for the 2020 presidential election, must focus on offering creative policies that will improve the lives of ordinary Ghanaians, and transform our nation into a prosperous society.

Above all, as a first step on the road to recovery, the NDC's supporters at the grassroots level must ensure that all those in their party whose greed and dishonesty - during the eight years the party governed Ghana from January 2009 to January 2017 - lost the NDC the trust of the vast majority of ordinary people in Ghana, are banned permanently from the NDC.