British High Commission Holds Remembrance Day In Accra

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Saturday joined Ex-Servicemen and other Security Agencies to mark the 72nd Remembrance Day Service at the Christiansborg War Cemetery at Osu, Accra.

The Remembrance Day, which falls on November 11 each year is set aside to remember Ghanaian Veterans and others who lost their lives in the World War 1 and 2.

Remembrance Day known as Poppy Day is observed in Commonwealth of Nations member states since the end of the First World War to remember the members of their Armed Forces who died in their line of duty.

The Armistice, which ended World War 1, became effective at 1100 hours of November 11, 1918. After World War II the Armistice Day was renamed Remembrance Day to remember those who died in both world wars and instituted as a National Day of Remembrance.

The solemn occasion attracted people from the various sections of society including; members of the Diplomatic Corps, Traditional Rulers, Service Commanders and Ministers of State.

Mr Dominic Nitiwul, the Minister of Defence, Mr Ambrose Dery, the Minister of Interior, and Major General C B Yaache Rtd, Chairman of the Veterans Administration were also present.

At 10:56 hours there was the Call to Remembrance and the Sounding of the Farewell Call.

This was followed by blowing of the Siren at 1100 hours, the reading of the Binyon Verses, the sounding of the last post, a two minutes silence and the reveille.

President Akufo-Addo, who was the Reviewing Commander, laid the first wreath on behalf of the Government and the people of Ghana.

Mr Lain Walker, British High Commissioner, laid the second wreath for the Commonwealth and Allied Countries while Madam Pavelyn Tendai Musaka, Zimbabwe Ambassador to Ghana laid the third wreath on behalf of the Diplomatic Community.

Lieutenant General Obed Boamah Akwa, the Chief of Defence Staff laid the fourth wreath on behalf of the Ghana Armed Forces and other Security Agencies while Major General C B Yaache Rtd, Chairman of the Veterans Administration of Ghana laid the fifth wreath on behalf of the veterans of Ghana.

Nii Okwei Kinka Dowuona VI, the Paramount Chief of Osu and President of the Greater Accra Region House of Chiefs, laid the sixth wreath on behalf of all traditional rulers in Ghana.

President Akuffo Addo and other invited dignitaries later signed a remembrance book at the memorial park.

GNA

By Kwamina Tandoh, GNA